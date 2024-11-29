Centric Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,200,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,525,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,435,000.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $66.17.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

