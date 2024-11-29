Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Short Interest Update

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Centurion Acquisition Price Performance
ALFUU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Centurion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Centurion Acquisition Company Profile
