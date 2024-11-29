Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Short Interest Update

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Centurion Acquisition Price Performance

ALFUU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Centurion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Centurion Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

