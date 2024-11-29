Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $334,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $16.36 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

