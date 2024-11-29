Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
