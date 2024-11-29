Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Still a Buy?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 874,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 400,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £450,941.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

