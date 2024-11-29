China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.40. 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.
China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.
