Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Down 95.4% in November

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 11,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
CTXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 421,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
