Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 2,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

