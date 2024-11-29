CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,094 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNSP remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.