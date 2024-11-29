Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCHGY. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 2.0 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

CCHGY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $37.58.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Further Reading

