Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $60.23. 1,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Comcast Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Comcast Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.