Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,453,000 after acquiring an additional 342,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after acquiring an additional 240,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 214,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after acquiring an additional 168,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock worth $2,191,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

