Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of ALBY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54. Community Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.
About Community Capital Bancshares
