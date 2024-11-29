Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of ALBY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54. Community Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

