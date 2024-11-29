Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.67. 255,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 598,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $36,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at about $23,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth about $11,122,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

