Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

