Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $18.51 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.01.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
