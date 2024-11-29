Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $18.51 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

