Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 25.6% – Here’s Why

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) rose 25.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 69,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market cap of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.30 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.