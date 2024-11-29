Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 948171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cosan by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

