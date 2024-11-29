CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 3,958 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average is $256.13. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.23 and a twelve month high of $307.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

