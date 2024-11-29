CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,795 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

