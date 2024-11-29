CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

