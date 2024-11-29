CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.96 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

