CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

