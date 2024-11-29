CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares during the last quarter.

USMC stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

