CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 5,731 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 829,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,990,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.33 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $238.12. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.