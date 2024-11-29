CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $97.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

