CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.9% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $347.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.