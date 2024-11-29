CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0287-1.0354 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $347.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day moving average of $313.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 681.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

