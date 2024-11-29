CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 793,385 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.78 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

