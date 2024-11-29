CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,733 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $14,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,679.9% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

