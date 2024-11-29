CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $204.87. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

