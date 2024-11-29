CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.8 %

CYBR opened at $318.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.71 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.57 and a 1 year high of $332.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

