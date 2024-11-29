Cynosure Group LLC Buys New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.50. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $136.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,668,265. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

