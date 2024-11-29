Cynosure Group LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $296,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $604,420. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

