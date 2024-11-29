Cynosure Group LLC Has $375,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CF opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

