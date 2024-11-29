Cynosure Group LLC Invests $372,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in DHT by 107.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,849,000 after buying an additional 2,195,916 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.