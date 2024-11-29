Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $500.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.