Cynosure Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

