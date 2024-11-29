D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 7,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

