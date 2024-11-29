D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

