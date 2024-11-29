D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.57% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,077.10. This represents a 57.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,716. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.01%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.99%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

