D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

