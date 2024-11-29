D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 702,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after buying an additional 99,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.