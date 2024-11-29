D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Imunon
Imunon Trading Up 3.3 %
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.