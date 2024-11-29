D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Imunon

IMNN stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.14. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

