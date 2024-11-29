D1 Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. XPO makes up about 9.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 4.05% of XPO worth $506,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

