D1 Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,143,000. Entegris makes up about 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 108.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 116.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $6,805,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

