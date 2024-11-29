Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

