Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $119,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

