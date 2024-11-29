Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Danone Stock Performance
Danone stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Danone has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
About Danone
