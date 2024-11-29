Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Danone has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Get Danone alerts:

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.