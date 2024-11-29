DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.77. 35,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $131.99.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.6365 per share. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

